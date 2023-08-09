Testimony continues in Lily Peters case

Michael Cohen, the boy’s defense attorney, said they planned to question three witnesses on Tuesday and rest their case sometime Wednesday morning.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Testimony continues Tuesday to determine whether the case of a 15-year-old boy charged in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters will stay in adult court.

Michael Cohen, the boy’s defense attorney, said they planned to question three witnesses on Tuesday and rest their case sometime Wednesday morning.

The first witness the defense called for the day was Rob Fadness, who works in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center where the boy is currently staying. Fadness was asked questions about the boy’s conduct in the facility so far, interactions he’s had with the 15-year-old and incidents that have been filed in the last 16 months he’s been there.

Michael Caldwell was the second witness the defense called. Caldwell is now retired, but worked as a Senior Staff Psychologist at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, among other positions.

Day two of a hearing is underway Tuesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of...
Day two of a hearing is underway Tuesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters.(WEAU)

Caldwell was hired by the defense to create a report after reviewing a variety of information from the criminal complaint, police investigation and school records among others. Caldwell said he examined the suspect through intellectual and emotional exams and stated he believes the suspect has autism spectrum disorder. Caldwell added that adolescents who have autism spectrum disorder often have a difficulty reading social cues, controlling impulses and knowing how someone would respond to behavior.

Caldwell also discussed the differences of resources and treatment for someone with autism spectrum disorder in adult and juvenile facilities.

In a cross examination from Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell, Caldwell was asked questions regarding how autism spectrum disorder would affect whether a person understands they are causing harm. Caldwell responded that someone with autism spectrum disorder would likely have a diminished understanding of the harm they may be causing. When Newell asked specifically about the suspect, Caldwell said he believes the suspect’s understanding of the harm he was causing was diminished but not entirely eliminated.

The defense started the hearings on Monday, questioning four witnesses.

The court hearings are scheduled through August 14, but the decision may happen before then.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity