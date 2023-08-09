Watching two rain systems for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two systems will be heading toward the Great Lakes region as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. Depending on where you’re headed, you may be impacted by one or both systems.

Southern Wisconsin

Storms and showers look likely on Friday, with the chance for some stronger thunderstorms. If you have plans to be outdoors, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the weather in case a stronger storm does pop up. Humidity levels will be notably higher as the storms approach, and high temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Skies will clear out on Saturday for sunshine and highs in the mid-80s with much lower humidity. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest. Partly cloudy skies on Sunday, with a chance for rain overnight.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Scattered showers and thunderstorms through Friday, lasting into the evening. There’s a chance that a few stronger storms may develop. Higher humidity, with temperatures in the 70s for most. It’ll be slightly warmer on Saturday as the clouds begin to clear through the morning and afternoon.

Dry on Sunday as well with a mix of clouds and sun across the northeast. Temperatures will be cool along the lakeshore, but comfortable farther inland.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Friday will feature scattered storms and showers, especially earlier in the day. Skies will begin to clear through the day on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from the mid-80s to the 70s closer to Lake Superior. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the northwest.

Sunday looks to start dry for most areas, with that second rain system beginning to move in from the west later in the day. This will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Scattered showers and storms on Friday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. There’s a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather if you plan on being outside. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southwest.

Skies will clear on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More sunshine on Sunday, though cooler temperatures in the lower 80s for most. There’s a chance for a few showers along the Mississippi during the afternoon.

