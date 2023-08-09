Winneconne police recover meth that looks like candy

WINNECONNE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winneconne Police Department is warning parents after recovering drugs that were suspected to be ecstasy but instead tested positive for methamphetamine with caffeine and were designed to look like candy.

“It freaked me out a little bit because I’m thinking, I have an almost four-year-old daughter!” Winneconne parent Jen Heller said.

Police found the drugs after stopping a person who said they were headed to a social function in Winneconne. Police found several pills contained inside a powder-like substance.

Officers field-tested the pills, which came back positive for meth “mixed with a suspected caffeine cutting agent.” The powder tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

“Somebody takes a small pill thinking, ‘oh I’m gonna get a little bit of a high off of it.’ All the sudden it’s tainted with fentanyl and you have an OD,” Police Chief Ben Sauriol told Action 2 News. “Fortunately we have an officer who is extremely skilled in drug interdiction and he’s got a radar for it and we’re doing our best to clean up the streets here in the village of Winneconne.”

Police offered a photo of two pills they collected, which were blue and yellow and imprinted with the Facebook logo. In its warning the parents, the department said the pills come in many shapes and colors and can have different markings, such as Mickey Mouse and Pokémon.

“I think they would look at it and say, ‘hey, this is something to play with.’ Even if they don’t put it in their mouth this is something to play with. They could get it in their hands, they could touch their mouths. I definitely think this is more dangerous,” Heller expressed. “My biggest concern is, yeah, all the kids around here. You know, this is a safe little neighborhood.”

Parent of two Janelle Dain saw the photo of the drugs for the first time with Action 2 News.

“It’s a little scary to think it could’ve been here at some point in time and it could be coming but I’m glad our community is small enough that we can find these things and nip them in the bud and educate right away,” Dain said. “It could be very well be mistaken for a piece of candy.”

In addition, they carried a popular social media logo on them

Police also confiscated baggies containing marijuana, a digital scale, a cell phone and an ‘undisclosed amount’ of U.S. currency.

Chief Sauriol has a message for families:

“I tell the parents, tell your kids if you see something and you don’t know what it is, do not touch it. If you’re not sure what it is call the police and we’ll come over and we’ll investigate... diligence and education is key to combating this major issue.”

The suspect wasn’t from the Winneconne area and was on parole for a previous violent felony conviction. Felony and misdemeanor charges are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for several felony and misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.