Wisconsin milling company reaches settlement over alleged permit violations

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A milling company has reached a deal with the State of Wisconsin in a proposed settlement over allegations of multiple violations at the company’s Columbia Co. facilities, Attorney General Josh Kaul revealed Wednesday.

The $940,000 settlement would resolve a civil action, filed by Kaul, alleging 31 violations by Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol found during 2019 inspections. The alleged violations include failure to control emissions, detect leaks, inspect equipment, keep accurate reports, monitor control devices and report emissions.

Kaul explained that the settlement was sent to the Joint Committee on Finance for approval.

“To protect clean air, we must effectively enforce the laws that protect us from air pollution,” Kaul said. “This substantial proposed settlement will bring accountability for the alleged violations in this case.”

The $940,000 would include forfeitures, surcharges and court costs paid by Didion. The funds can be paid over the course of four years.

A grain dust explosion at the Cambria mill in 2017 killed five employees. A federal grand jury indicted the company in May of 2022 in connection with the explosion on charges that managers violated safety standards and concealed unsafe conditions from regulators.

