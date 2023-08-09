Wisconsin schools facing staffing shortages less than a month from start of school

Around 30 teaching positions and 100 support staff are needed in the Wausau and Stevens Point districts
By Sloane Wick
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the end of the month approaches, children in Wausau are gearing up to return to school as the academic year is set to commence on Aug. 29.

Similarly, the Stevens Point School District is preparing for a September 5th start date. However, as schools brace for the return of students, a recurring challenge looms large.

Officials from local school districts are grappling with a familiar problem: a shortage of essential personnel.

“Currently, we stand with about 20 or so teacher positions still needing to be filled in the next two weeks,” Tabatha Gundrum said, Director of Human Resources for the Wausau School District.

“This shortfall stems from various factors, including fewer people going into the teaching profession and the comparatively low entry-level salaries for public teachers when contrasted with the private sector,” said Beth Bakunowicz, Director of Human Resources at Stevens Point Area Public School District.

“Also, I think licensure requirements may be a deterrent, especially when licensure requirements differ from state to state,” she added.

Open positions could have a larger impact on specific groups of students.

“We find that it is hardest to fill some of our special education positions, both teaching as well as paraeducators. Right now we’re having a very difficult time finding English language paraeducators or translators,” Gundrum said.

The repercussions of these staffing gaps can be directly felt by students. Though it’s uncommon, classes sometimes have to combine if there are not enough teachers.

The shortage isn’t limited to teaching roles. The districts have over 100 open support positions, ranging from substitutes to activity assistants and drivers.

School districts are employing various recruitment tactics to combat staff shortages. These include everything from distributing flyers to creating posters to offering bonuses of up to $5,000 for challenging-to-fill positions.

