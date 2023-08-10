Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County officials identified Thursday the two men who drowned in the Wisconsin River last week as Madison residents.

The sheriff’s office stated that the victims were Akash Selvam and Jerome Schreiner. They were 24 and 25 years old, respectively.

Officials were told just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 that they saw two people go under the water and they hadn’t come back up. The pair were playing with a football when one person went out after the ball, fell off the end of a sandbar and went under the water. The other individual went to help the person who fell into the river and also went under the water.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded quickly after being called to the river, near County Highway U. The sheriff’s office noted Friday that good Samaritans were using their personal boats to shuttle first responders to the area.

Dive teams searching for the two men found the body of a 25-year-old man Thursday evening. The second man was found the following morning.

A spokesperson for Promega Corp. confirmed last week that the men worked for the company and had been participating in a team activity at the time.

