Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

A spokesperson for Promega Corp. confirmed last week that the men worked for the company and had been participating in a team activity at the time.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County officials identified Thursday the two men who drowned in the Wisconsin River last week as Madison residents.

The sheriff’s office stated that the victims were Akash Selvam and Jerome Schreiner. They were 24 and 25 years old, respectively.

Officials were told just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 that they saw two people go under the water and they hadn’t come back up. The pair were playing with a football when one person went out after the ball, fell off the end of a sandbar and went under the water. The other individual went to help the person who fell into the river and also went under the water.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded quickly after being called to the river, near County Highway U. The sheriff’s office noted Friday that good Samaritans were using their personal boats to shuttle first responders to the area.

Dive teams searching for the two men found the body of a 25-year-old man Thursday evening. The second man was found the following morning.

A spokesperson for Promega Corp. confirmed last week that the men worked for the company and had been participating in a team activity at the time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday

Latest News

Madison Police Department
MPD looking for suspicious person in south side enticement
The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he...
Statewide alert issued for information on subject in Madison arson
Paw print
Two arrested in Columbia Co. for alleged animal neglect
Investigators determined that the rabbits had died by "inhumane, brutal, and sadistic means,"...
Rabbit carcasses and shallow graves found at Portage man’s home, police say