Dane Co. K9 quickly locates woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was able to quickly locate a woman authorities were searching for Tuesday.

The agency explained that its deputies were searching for a woman in the Town of Albion after her vehicle was found at Silverwood Lake. The search started over 90 minutes after the woman had left her vehicle.

It took about 35 minutes for Deputy Meija and her K9 Kato to track the woman and find one of her personal items, eventually discovering her in the woods along the shoreline of the lake. K9 Kato even maintained his position for three minutes after locating the woman.

Lt. Gary Vandivier, who oversees the Dane County K9 Unit, said this shows how valuable the K9 team is.

“This exemplifies Deputy Mejia’s handling of K9 Kato, as well as K9 Kato’s intelligence and obedience proficiency,” Vandivier said.

The sheriff’s office also highlighted how the lake being a highly visited, public park could impact a K9′s ability to track a specific odor. This didn’t stop Kato, who was able to sniff the woman out.

Officials took the woman to a local hospital after the search.

