Dane Co. K9 quickly locates woman

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was able to quickly locate a woman authorities were searching for Tuesday.

The agency explained that its deputies were searching for a woman in the Town of Albion after her vehicle was found at Silverwood Lake. The search started over 90 minutes after the woman had left her vehicle.

It took about 35 minutes for Deputy Meija and her K9 Kato to track the woman and find one of her personal items, eventually discovering her in the woods along the shoreline of the lake. K9 Kato even maintained his position for three minutes after locating the woman.

Lt. Gary Vandivier, who oversees the Dane County K9 Unit, said this shows how valuable the K9 team is.

“This exemplifies Deputy Mejia’s handling of K9 Kato, as well as K9 Kato’s intelligence and obedience proficiency,” Vandivier said.

The sheriff’s office also highlighted how the lake being a highly visited, public park could impact a K9′s ability to track a specific odor. This didn’t stop Kato, who was able to sniff the woman out.

Officials took the woman to a local hospital after the search.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday

Latest News

Developers laid out their plan to replace and build properties along East Wilson Street and...
Essen Haus redevelopment plan presented to Madison residents
Residents listened to developers laying out the proposal Wednesday evening.
Essen Haus redevelopment plan presented to Madison residents
Aug. 9, 2024: Rendering of America’s tallest waterslide, The Rise of Icarus, to be built at Mt....
America’s tallest waterslide set to open at Mt. Olympus
Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park owners announced that the newest attraction will be America’s...
America’s tallest waterslide set to open at Mt. Olympus