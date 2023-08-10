First look at newly renovated Borden Athletic Complex at Middleton High School

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District has announced completion of the first floor to the newly-renovated stadium at Middleton High School.

The Borden Athletic Complex features a seating capacity of 5,000 people, new concessions, locker rooms for the athletes and ADA-compliant bathrooms to bolster accessibility to all members of the community.

MCPASD says this new stadium will also allow the district to host regional, sectional, and statewide competitions and events year-round.

While the first floor of the stadium renovation is complete, fundraising efforts will continue to support the second-story area. “Phase one and two are the main facility, and the upstairs is phase three,” said Brad Krandell, Middleton High School assistant athletics director. “That’s going to cost us about $1.7 million to finish up. This will offer a banquet hall, veranda to watching events, a full kitchen, elevator, everything we need to run the facility.”

“Before we had a great facility, but now its even better,” said Krandell.

City of Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn said this is a state of the art facility not only for the students, but the community as well. “We can bring our neighbors near and far to the great city of Middleton, and what we love is that people will come early and visit the local community including our restaurants and our small businesses, but more importantly be a part of the community spirit.”

The Borden Family donated $6.7 million towards the project.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District broke ground on the project in May 2022 with an estimate project cost between $8-12 million.

MCPASD is hosting a variety of events to showcase the new stadium complex, including the 2023 Exceptional Women of Middleton-Cross Plains event on August 15, 2023. This event will take place in the Middleton High School North Commons area from 6-8 p.m. and aims to celebrate the incredible contributions of women in the area while raising additional funds for the stadium project.

Interested in donating? There are several ways the District is inviting the community to contribute including engraved pavers, and sponsorship opportunities.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.