Friday is a First Alert Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a beautiful Thursday across southern Wisconsin with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. As we transition into the overnight hours, we’re expecting to see an increase in clouds. Overnight lows will be back down into the lower 60s.

Friday begins our First Alert Day with our focus being on the early evening through the latter part of the night. We’ll first begin Friday with the chance of showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm moving through our area after 4 am, through late morning. Decreasing clouds will be the trend for the afternoon with more sunshine across the board. This will allow daytime heating to take hold and help increase instability before our evening storms move through. There are still some discrepancies about the timing and location of these storms, but as of right now, it is looking like most of the thunderstorms will develop after 7 pm and stay till just after midnight. The biggest threat with any severe storms that develop will be large hail, damaging winds, and a lower possibility of a tornado.

We’ll head into the weekend mostly sunny and warmer on Saturday. Sunday will start just as nice with highs in the low 80s, but clouds on the increase through the afternoon and evening. Later in the evening and into Monday morning we’re expecting to see an increase in showers that could linger into Monday afternoon.

