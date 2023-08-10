Friday is a First Alert Weather Day

Sunshine Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate today bring plenty of sunshine and warm conditions to the region. Highs today will be just about average for this time of year, mainly in the lower 80s. During the afternoon, expect to see winds pick up from the northwest.

Friday looks to be our biggest weather day this week with the potential of thunderstorms, potentially severe, for morning and evening. A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday. Several short waves will be coming out of the west with the first moving through in the morning. The higher threat will be in the early evening with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The biggest threat from these storms is expected to be large hail and damaging winds, with a lower risk of tornadoes.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later in the day Friday. (wmtv)

The weekend is looking good. Saturday will be sunny, dry, and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, while Sunday there is only a slight chance of a late-day shower.

