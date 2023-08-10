Home of Maui Invitational: Badger Basketball team reacts to devastating wildfires

The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!
The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!(https://mauiinvitational.com/)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Men’s Basketball team is sending its thoughts to all of the people in Lahaina as the team has played in the Maui Invitational on the island in years past.

“I hope that that community gets back on its feet as soon as possible,” Badger Athletics Director of Communications Patrick Herb said.

Herb said it’s “heartbreaking” to see the damage in the area where they have made so many memories as a team.

“We as a basketball program, myself included, have really fond memories of visiting Lahaina, playing in the Maui Invitational and seeing the video clips and the pictures there are devastating because we’ve been to those locations and the people there are so gracious and welcoming,” Herb said. “I’m very concerned not from a basketball standpoint about the Maui Invitational but for the great people of that island and that community.”

The last time the Badgers played in the tournament was in 2016, Greg Gard’s second year as Head Coach.

Although the Badgers are not set to play in the tournament this year, Herb said Marquette is slated to.

The Maui Invitational has not yet shared what the future of this year’s tournament looks like, which is usually held the week of Thanksgiving.

“We are actively monitoring the the wildfire situation on Maui,” the organization said in a statement. Adding they will share more information as it becomes avilable.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday

Latest News

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he...
Statewide alert issued for information on subject in Madison arson
The search for information on a person Madison police allege set fire to a food truck was...
Statewide alert issued for information on subject in Madison arson
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the motorcycle rider who died in a...
Name released of Janesville motorcycle rider who died in weekend crash
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Janesville motorcycle rider who...
Name released of Janesville motorcycle rider who died in weekend crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Wisconsin judge allows civil case against fake Trump electors to proceed