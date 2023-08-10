Home of Maui Invitational: Badger Basketball team reacts to devastating wildfires

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Men’s Basketball team is sending its thoughts to all of the people in Lahaina as the team has played in the Maui Invitational on the island in years past.

“I hope that that community gets back on its feet as soon as possible,” Badger Athletics Director of Communications Patrick Herb said.

Sending our thoughts to all of the amazing people of Lahaina and the @MauiInv that make it truly a special place. https://t.co/c4zNs76uMA pic.twitter.com/ynqVlo3IUh — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 10, 2023

Herb said it’s “heartbreaking” to see the damage in the area where they have made so many memories as a team.

“We as a basketball program, myself included, have really fond memories of visiting Lahaina, playing in the Maui Invitational and seeing the video clips and the pictures there are devastating because we’ve been to those locations and the people there are so gracious and welcoming,” Herb said. “I’m very concerned not from a basketball standpoint about the Maui Invitational but for the great people of that island and that community.”

The last time the Badgers played in the tournament was in 2016, Greg Gard’s second year as Head Coach.

Although the Badgers are not set to play in the tournament this year, Herb said Marquette is slated to.

The Maui Invitational has not yet shared what the future of this year’s tournament looks like, which is usually held the week of Thanksgiving.

“We are actively monitoring the the wildfire situation on Maui,” the organization said in a statement. Adding they will share more information as it becomes avilable.

