Janesville-based SHINE announces layoffs, days after announcing nuclear fusion breakthrough

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Just days after claiming to have made a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, SHINE Technologies reveals a round of layoffs.

In a series of notices posted Tuesday on the Department of Workforce Development website, the Janesville-based company revealed immediate layoffs of nearly five dozen workers. The cuts include a wide range of positions with SHINE, ranging from a vice president and including multiple engineers and support staff.

The company blamed the loss of the 59 jobs on cash flow concerns caused by a lack of financing and investment. Its letter to the state workforce agency, SHINE indicated it had been seeking funding and attributed the limited notice to “unforeseeable business circumstances and its inability to obtain other financing.”

Affected workers were let go with two-months pay and benefits, according to the SHINE letter.

Five days prior to the announced job cuts, the company claimed a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, which creates energy by combining atoms. According to its statement, the company said it demonstrated clearly visible Chernkov radiation produced by nuclear fusion.

SHINE believes it is the first time in in history that has been done.

