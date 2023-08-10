Madison Mayor: More speed reductions needed as Vision Zero initiative continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway believes her plan to bring traffic related deaths to zero is working, but still needs improvement.

Five-hundred Madisonians requested traffic improvements through Vision Zero, but Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway explained that due to their budget and staff size, they can only work on 50 projects related to the initiative per year.

“I think we have made considerable progress,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. “There’s always more to do, but we’re starting to see some positive results and we certainly have put out a lot of effort.”

According to the City of Madison and Madison Police Department, there were 17 crash fatalities in 2021, 14 in 2022 and nine in 2023 so far.

Project Vision Zero launched in 2020 and in its third year, the initiative’s team added flashing lights to crosswalks, built bicycle and pedestrian lanes and reduced speed limits throughout the city.

”When you have a car hitting a pedestrian or a bicyclist, the number one factor in how injured or god forbid if somebody is killed, that number one factor in that interaction is the speed of the car,” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said. ”If a car is going slower, there’s less of a chance that they’re going to hit somebody, but also if they do, it’s going to be not as bad of an outcome if they’re traveling at 20 or 25 miles per hour versus if they’re traveling at 40 miles per hour.”

Connie Halverson has lived on Whitney Way and Hammersley Rd for 20 years and said speed reductions don’t work because speeding is still happening, even with past reductions. She also expressed concerns that she’ll see more deaths happen on her corner.

”Someday someone is going to get killed again because of that hill. I think it’s a lot of fun to speed here and it goes on every single day until about two in the morning,” Halverson said. ”Nobody pays any attention, I mean the people that live here do, but not anyone else. They’re still going as fast as they please.”

Mayor Rhodes-Conway believes zero deaths is a realistic goal.

“I’m not sure what other goal would be acceptable. Honestly, it may take us years to get to zero deaths, but I think it is realistic,” she said. “I certainly wouldn’t want to say that one or two deaths per year is acceptable.”

Plus, for Mayor Rhodes-Conway, Vision Zero is personal because her five-year-old brother and grandfather were killed in a car crash.

”We’re coming up on the anniversary actually,” she said. " It’s a hard time every year and again it’s so important for us to do this work in our community. It’s why it’s important for all of us to create a culture of safety in Madison.”

People can get more involved with and learn about Vision Zero at events like Enjoy Parks Alive which runs from 5-8 p.m. at various parks in Madison in August.

