Minocqua Brewing Company can continue to operate

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to allow them 180 days to get approval on the existing CUP
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee agreed Wednesday to extend the time period for Minocqua Brewing Company and owner Kirk Bangstad to revise their conditional use permit.

Bangstad also filed an appeal to the revocation of his administrative review permit, allowing the brewery to remain open.

Last week, the same committee revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s administrative review permit, forcing the brewery to stop doing business.

During the meeting Wednesday afternoon, the committee voted to withdraw the motion to deny Minocqua Brewing Company’s conditional use permit or CUP. Instead, they agreed to allow the brewery more time to revise its plans, allowing them 180 days to get approval on the existing CUP.

“We continue to call on the town and the county to END MINOCQUA’S WAR ON BEER,” Bangstad said in a statement to NewsChannel 7. “Downtown Minocqua is dying but the Minocqua Brewing Company is thriving. We believe we can be a key part of the renaissance of Minocqua, but we are just asking for a fair shake with the town and county.”

In a video on Facebook, Bangstad explained they will revise their permit to do business and work on ways to add parking and a beer garden.

Bangstad has been at odds with the county and the town of Minocqua for quite some time. Bangstad has said they don’t like him because of his progressive political beliefs.

