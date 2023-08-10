MPD looking for suspicious person in south side enticement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are looking for someone they say was involved in an enticement of a girl.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of Allied Dr. on Madison’s south side last Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with short, dark hair. He is 5′-5′4″ and 20-30 years old.

Police say he may have a scar or mark above each eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

MPD detective Detective Kathryn Peterson can also be reached with information at kapeterson@cityofmadison.com.

