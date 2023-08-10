MPD: Two people taken to hospital after crash

S. Park St and W. Washington Ave.
S. Park St and W. Washington Ave.(Jason Rice NBC15 News)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a car crash at the intersection of South Park Street and West Washington Ave Wednesday night.

Madison Police says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. The condition of the people taken to the hospital is not known yet.

Officials say the intersection remains closed at this time and will release more information sometime Thursday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as soon as more information comes in.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday

Latest News

Deputy Meija and her K9 Kato
Dane Co. K9 quickly locates woman
Developers laid out their plan to replace and build properties along East Wilson Street and...
Essen Haus redevelopment plan presented to Madison residents
Residents listened to developers laying out the proposal Wednesday evening.
Essen Haus redevelopment plan presented to Madison residents
Aug. 9, 2024: Rendering of America’s tallest waterslide, The Rise of Icarus, to be built at Mt....
America’s tallest waterslide set to open at Mt. Olympus