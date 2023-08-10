Name released of Janesville motorcycle rider who died in weekend crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Janesville motorcycle rider who died in a crash Sunday evening.

According to its statement, Dennis Demrow died at a local hospital following the wreck, which the Janesville Police Dept. reported had happened at the intersection of Center Ave. and Burbank Ave.

The preliminary investigation found Demrow, 62, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office indicated.

JPD previously reported Demrow was riding with a passenger on board, and they were heading south on Central Ave. around 7 p.m. when his motorcycle collided with a pickup.

Demrow, along with his passenger, were rushed to Mercy Hospital for treatment, the statement continued. The police department did not give an update on the passenger’s condition, nor did it indicate how badly the driver of the truck was hurt.

The investigation by the police department and medical examiner’s office is still ongoing.

