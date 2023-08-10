Parts of West Washington Ave. closed due to vehicle crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicle crashes have closed down parts of West Washington Avenue Wednesday night into Thursday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, NBC15 crews were on scene to find a vehicle crash in the 400 block of W. Washington Ave. There the heavily damaged vehicle was seen crashed off of the road into a stoplight post.

Officials on scene were not able to comment on the status of anyone involved in this crash, or it’s circumstances.

We will update this story as soon as more information is released.

The second crash happened at the intersection of S. Park Street and West Washington Avenue, just down the street a few hours earlier, Wednesday night. Two people were taken to the hospital. You can find that story here. According to Madison Police, this intersection is still closed.

There is no indication that these crashes are related.

