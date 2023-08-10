Pet of the Week: Meet Margo!

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week is sweet Margo, who got very cuddly during her visit to the newsroom Wednesday.

Sauk County Humane Society’s Stephanie Pavletich-Kraemer introduced us to Margo, a mini Schnauzer. The shelter believes Margo is around 8 years old.

She is incredibly adorable, friendly and follows commands very well. She is into treats and some toys, and does well with other dogs.

She recently visited a nursing home, where she spent time with the residents!

Pavletich-Kraemer believes Margo would do well in any home, with adults and children, but she isn’t particularly fond of cats.

