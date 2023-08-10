Pet of the Week: Meet Margo!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week is sweet Margo, who got very cuddly during her visit to the newsroom Wednesday.

Sauk County Humane Society’s Stephanie Pavletich-Kraemer introduced us to Margo, a mini Schnauzer. The shelter believes Margo is around 8 years old.

She is incredibly adorable, friendly and follows commands very well. She is into treats and some toys, and does well with other dogs.

She recently visited a nursing home, where she spent time with the residents!

Pavletich-Kraemer believes Margo would do well in any home, with adults and children, but she isn’t particularly fond of cats.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.