Rabbit carcasses and shallow graves found at Portage man’s home, police say

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Portage man faces multiple animal abuse allegations after shallow graves and decomposing carcasses were found on his property, the Portage Police Department reported Tuesday morning.

Investigators found “inhumane, brutal, and sadistic means” were used to kill a number of the rabbits, according to the statement from the police department.

Officers had searched the 32-year-old man’s home, in the 800 block of E. Edgewater St., on Wednesday after getting reports that he adopted multiple rabbits from multiple rescue centers in southern Wisconsin. When they arrived, the officers could not find a single rabbit still alive.

The suspect was booked into the Columbia Co. jail on multiple counts of mistreatment of animals, causing death. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Friday, Aug. 11.

