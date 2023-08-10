‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say

A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital before she died at the beginning of the month. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Grace White
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) – The family of a 16-year-old cheerleader who suffered a cardiac arrest while at cheer camp is in mourning after the teen died from her condition.

Callie Marie Mitchell’s parents, Scott and Michelle Donahue, said their daughter always wanted to be a friend to everyone.

Michelle Donahue said Mitchell left for camp at the beginning of the week in late July. She was later called by the cheer coach from the camp the group was attending at Texas A&M.

“She said, ‘Hey, does Callie have a problem waking up in the morning?’ and I said, ‘No, never,’” Michelle Donahue said.

Mitchell’s parents quickly traveled to the location where they learned that the same coach had performed CPR on Mitchell before the teen was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Mitchell then died on Aug. 1.

“She was like sunshine,” Michelle Donahue said.

Scott Donahue said the cardiac arrest was most likely caused by long QT syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the electrical system that controls your heart.

Mitchell’s parents said they have been inspired by her faith, and the 16-year-old had even taken a stand for what she believed in with an Instagram post which read “His plan over mine.”

“More than anything she would want them to have faith in God and know that they are redeemed,” Michelle Donahue said.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Missing teen James Yoblonski had access to devices used for web searches on how to leave the state
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
The Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office confirms they are searching for two missing swimmers Thursday.
Columbia Co. officials recover body from Wisconsin River, search for second person resumes Friday

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he...
Statewide alert issued for information on subject in Madison arson
The search for information on a person Madison police allege set fire to a food truck was...
Statewide alert issued for information on subject in Madison arson