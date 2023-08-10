Statewide alert issued for information on subject in Madison arson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for information on a person Madison police allege set fire to a food truck was expanded to the state level.

Madison Police Department sent out a statewide alert Thursday asking for help identifying the person they say set fire to a food truck last week.

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the man in these images, saying he was seen on surveillance cameras near where a food truck caught fire behind the Swagat Indian Restaurant, in the 700 block of N. High Point Road, on August 2, 2023. (Released by Madison Police Dept.)

Officials say the person was seen on surveillance images entering the alley behind Swagat Indian Restaurant, on the 700 block of N. High Point Road, setting things on fire and eventually setting the back tire of the food truck on fire.

The incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Aug 2, has been labeled an arson. MPD says the person was near the restaurant until 4:30 a.m.

MPD had previously sent out an alert asking for information about a person seen near the truck at the time of the fire. Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information should contact Det. Amelia Levett at alevett@cityofmadison.com.

