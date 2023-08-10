Strong To Severe Storms Possible Friday

First Alert Day Issued
Strong to severe storms possible to end the week.
Strong to severe storms possible to end the week.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you have any outdoor plans for Friday in southern Wisconsin, you’ll want to remain weather aware and check in with the First Alert Weather Team! Friday will bring the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms due to an approaching storm system. While a few showers will be possible in the morning, the greatest potential for severe weather will be Friday afternoon, evening, and lingering into the overnight hours.

A level 1-2 risk of severe weather is over the area for Friday.
A level 1-2 risk of severe weather is over the area for Friday.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Friday as a Level 1-2 risk of severe weather is centered over southern Wisconsin. Right now, the best chance of severe weather looks to set up Madison and points south and east. Current forecast call for two rounds of storms on Friday. The first would be during the morning hours with general shower and storm activity and minimal severe weather potential. The second round would be during the evening hours and will likely come with a line of strong to severe storms.

Best chance of severe weather is with round two during the evening hours.
Best chance of severe weather is with round two during the evening hours.

The severe weather potential is highly dependent on what happens during the morning hours with the first round of active weather. Should the morning storms linger longer than expected or keep us clouds for most of the afternoon, available energy would be lower and the severe risk would be lower. If storms exit the area quickly Friday morning and we break into abundant sunshine, instability will grow and the severe potential will be greater. These situations are always tricky as they depend on what happens before the main event. It is a reminder to stay up to date with the forecast as things come together.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

