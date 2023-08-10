Two arrested in Columbia Co. for alleged animal neglect

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people who allegedly left dogs, cats and a bearded dragon in “unacceptable conditions” were arrested, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

A resident told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, July 31, that there were several dogs and cats at a Village of Cambria home, and that the people who lived there were hardly ever home.

Deputies tried to talk to the people who lived in the home multiple times, but said they could not reach them and eventually obtained a search warrant for the home.

As deputies made their way inside the home, they reported a strong smell of urine and feces.

Officials found the two dogs, three cats and bearded dragon, noting they did not have proper food and water. Deputies removed the animals from the home and took them to a humane society and a local reptile rescue.

Authorities arrested a 34-year-old and 24-year-old. Both suspects were taken to the Columbia County Jail.

The pair faces a slew of charges:

Mistreatment of animals – six counts

Failing to provide proper food to animal – six counts

Failing to provide proper water to animal – six counts

Failing to provide proper shelter to animal – 5 counts

Failure to provide property shelter - ventilation – 5 counts

Failure to provide proper shelter- adequate space – 2 counts

Failure to provide proper shelter- sanitation standards – 5 counts

Abandoning animals – 6 counts

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The sheriff’s office thanked the people who called the agency to reported the suspected animal neglect.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.