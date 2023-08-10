Wisconsin Lottery: Check your tickets, there are still a lot of winners out there

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – If you haven’t done so yet, check your Mega Millions tickets from Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Lottery urges.

Despite the fact no one in the Badger State is cashing a 10-digit check anytime soon, there are still tens of thousands of tickets that are still worth at least a couple of bucks.

According to the winners page on its website, the state lottery reports a pair of tickets matched four balls plus the Mega Ball, which is good for a ten-grand payday. Working down the list, several dozen tickets matched four balls – but not the Mega Ball. That’s good for $500.

As far as the tickets that hit for the $200 prize, appropriately enough, there were around 200 winners in Wisconsin. The number of winners keep growing as the amount won keeps shrinking, down to around 70,000 players whose $2 will at least get them their money back on the ticket.

If you haven’t checked yet, the winning numbers for the drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, with the Mega Ball being 14.

With that single ticket sold in Florida hitting the $1.5 billion jackpot, the top prize has reset to $20 million.

