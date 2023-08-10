Wisconsin Union Terrace serves up namesake lemonades

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Summer’s heating up and the Wisconsin Union Terrace will soon have a new way to cool down. The Union teamed up with Karben4 to create two new non-alcoholic, sparkling drinks.

To start, diners can enjoy both the Terrace Strawberry Lemonade and the Terrace Lemonade exclusively at their namesake location. Coming this fall, though, they will be served at all Wisconsin Union-run dining spots.

“This was such a cool project to collaborate on,” Karben4 Co-founder and Co-owner (and UW alum) Zak Koga said. “It’s been a labor of love to create something for the Wisconsin Union and the University that everyone can enjoy.”

Karben4 unveils Terrace Strawberry Lemonade and Terrace Lemonade, two new non-alcoholic, Wisconsin Union Terrace-inspired drinks on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Wisconsin Union/Karben4)

“Taste like Sunshine”

The project to create the two new sparkling lemonades has been in the works for six months, the Union explained. They wanted to make sure as many thirsty customers as possible could enjoy them, so the creators crafted them to be vegan, gluten-free, as well as leaving the alcohol on the shelf.

“These are the perfect beverages for people of all ages to enjoy at the Terrace and will help us all hang on to Terrace vibes during colder months while we await each Terrace season,” Wisconsin Union associate director for dining and hospitality services Carl Korz said, describing their taste as “like sunshine.”

Also, to let more people try them, the Union is planning a pop-up sometime soon where they will hand out free samples. For now, the Union is mum on where it will be and warns it will just show up with no notice.

Karben4 co-founders Zak (left) and Ryan Koga. The company unveiled two new Wisconsin Union Terrace-inspired drinks on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Wisconsin Union/Karben4)

The Union also reminded patrons that all purchases of the new lemonades, whether at the Terrace or at the other location where they will soon be available, will help support the non-profit organization and its spaces as they try to bring low-cost events to the area and provide student leadership opportunities.

Terrace Lemonade on the production line at Karben4. The company unveiled two new Wisconsin Union Terrace-inspired drinks on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Wisconsin Union/Karben4)

