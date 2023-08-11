Fight near James Madison Park sends person to the hospital

Madison Police Department
Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person was sent to the hospital after being cut in an attack near James Madison Park Thursday night.

Madison Police say the attack happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 700 block of East Johnson Street, following an altercation between the suspect and the victim.

Officials describe the serious wound as a laceration, but did not specify what kind of weapon caused the injury.

MPD reports the suspect left the area before they arrived and has not been found yet. They add there is no known threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

