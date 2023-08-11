BBB offers donation tips for Maui relief; list of accredited agencies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As devastating scenes emerge from the tragic wildfires in Hawaii that have killed dozens of people and laid towns to waste emerge, the Better Business Bureau is offering tips to generous donors looking to help those on Maui begin to recover.

In its statement, the agency included a list of agencies that it accredited that are currently raising funds for Maui relief efforts. (See list at the end of the article).

While those agencies are among those working to help the state, other groups and individuals will also conduct drives and fundraisers to benefit the fire-torn region. To that end, the BBB issued reminders on how donors can ensure their money ends up in the right hands.

Its advice in this instance pushes people to check for fundraising asks that are specific about where the money was going, and recommends donors look for agencies experienced in disaster relief. The BBB advises people to verify whether the charity is trustworthy with a 20-point list available at Give.org.

Efforts are underway to find survivors as wildfires burn in Hawaii.

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the wildfire wreckage on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Thursday revealed a wasteland of burned out homes and obliterated communities as firefighters battled the stubborn blaze making it the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer | AP)

If the fundraiser is crowdsourced, the agency considers it safest to donate when the organizer is someone the donor knows and trusts.

It reminded everyone, as well, that donating money can do more good faster than giving items, as it “provides charities the flexibility to channel resources to impacted areas.”

