Blooms on the Farm returns to Deerfield

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-summer tradition has returned to Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield. Sunflower and zinnia fields are now in full bloom and ready for bouquet picking and photo ops.

Not only are there flowers, you can visit with baby goats and play in the backyard. There is food and refreshing drinks including local craft beer, wine slushies, & speciality drink flights available for purchase.

Food is served from 11am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 11am-5:30pm on Sundays. Special Labor Day weekend Hours, Friday, 9/1 4pm-8:30pm, Saturday, 9/2 and Sunday, 9/3 10am-8:30pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Friday and Saturday nights will feature local musicians for the Summer unWINEd series from 6pm-8pm.

Friday, 8/11 - Shekinah King

Saturday, 8/12 - Kaylin Kole

Friday, 8/18 - Becca Murray

Saturday, 8/19 - Angela Puerta

Friday, 8/25 - Marques Morel

Saturday, 8/26- Marques Morel

Friday, 9/1 - David Mazzie

Saturday, 9/2 - Devin Griffin

Sunday, 9/3 - David Hecht

$13.98/person (ages 2 and under is free), Senior $11. Pricing subject to change. Tickets can be purchased at the farm or online.

