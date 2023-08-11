Bond set at $1 million for suspect in Madison apartment complex killing

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bond was set at $1 million for one of the suspects accused in the deadly shooting that killed one man and left approximately 60 shell casings strewn around a Madison apartment complex, according to court records Friday.

Devonte Gafford appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Friday. If he posts bond, he would not be allowed to have any dangerous weapon.

Gafford is accused of first-degree intentional homicide- as party to a crime, first-degree recklessly endangering safety- as party to a crime and possession of a firearm- as a convicted felon.

Gafford is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16.

The Madison Police Department announced Tuesday that U.S. Marshals had captured Gafford in Milwaukee. The 32-year-old man was arrested without incident, the police department noted.

The police department previously stated Gafford and the other suspect, Mark Parks, Jr., were wanted on first-degree intentional homicide counts.

Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are suspects in the shooting that killed...
Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, and Devonte Gafford, 32, are suspects in the shooting that killed another man at an apartment complex in the area of Milwaukee Street and Milky Way.(Fryer, Stephanie R | Madison Police Department)

Parks, 21, remains at large, according to MPD’s statement. He is described as standing 6′3″ tall and weighing 280 pounds. The police dept. also warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Parks or knows where he may be is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com. In both cases, MPD notes, the tip can be made anonymously.

Gafford and Parks are accused of killing Devon Grant in a shooting at the Grandview Common Apartments on July 13. Grant, 20, was shot around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the complex, which is in the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

