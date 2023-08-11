Carvers rev up chainsaws for the 2023 US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sawdust is floating in the air this weekend because the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is back in town.

The championship is a competition where people from around the world and from the area gather outside of the Chippewa Valley Museums in Carson Park to put their carving skills to the test by making art using wood and chainsaws. This year’s competition started on Thursday, Aug. 10, and ran until Sunday, Aug. 13.

Carver, John Hayes, said this year’s competition was nature-themed and he came all the way from Ireland to put his craving skills to the test.

“You have the very best in the world,” Hayes said. “US, Canadians, Japan, Australia. So, for me coming from Ireland, there’s not many chainsaw carvers. For me to learn, get better, and then you want to challenge yourself and take on the best in the world. So, what better place than Eau Claire.”

For people interested in checking out the sculptures firsthand, there are day passes and weekend passes available for the event. To purchase tickets and to see prices click here.

For additional event details click here.

