Carvers rev up chainsaws for the 2023 US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sawdust is floating in the air this weekend because the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is back in town.

The championship is a competition where people from around the world and from the area gather outside of the Chippewa Valley Museums in Carson Park to put their carving skills to the test by making art using wood and chainsaws. This year’s competition started on Thursday, Aug. 10, and ran until Sunday, Aug. 13.

Carver, John Hayes, said this year’s competition was nature-themed and he came all the way from Ireland to put his craving skills to the test.

“You have the very best in the world,” Hayes said. “US, Canadians, Japan, Australia. So, for me coming from Ireland, there’s not many chainsaw carvers. For me to learn, get better, and then you want to challenge yourself and take on the best in the world. So, what better place than Eau Claire.”

For people interested in checking out the sculptures firsthand, there are day passes and weekend passes available for the event. To purchase tickets and to see prices click here.

For additional event details click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park

Latest News

This evening is when we're expecting our biggest severe weather threat
First Alert Day: Storms expected for second Friday in a row
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first...
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s not physically ready to play in the World Cup
A former Rock Co. deputy pleaded guilty to four charges on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Fmr. Rock Co. deputy pleads guilty to 4 of 10 child sex charges; while the most severe ones were dismissed
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money