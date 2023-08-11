Fmr. Rock Co. deputy pleads guilty to 4 of 10 child sex charges; while the most severe ones were dismissed

A former Rock Co. deputy pleaded guilty to four charges on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
A former Rock Co. deputy pleaded guilty to four charges on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2023
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A former Rock Co. deputy sheriff who faced 10 child sexual assault or abuse charges pleaded guilty to four of them, while the most severe ones were dismissed.

According to court records, Gary A. Huber pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges each of causing a teenage minor to view sexual activity and exposing intimate parts to a child.

The other six charges, which included first-degree sexual assault – sexual contact with a person under 13 years old, were listed as dismissed, but read in. (Full list below)

Huber, 36, is due to return to a Rock Co. courtroom on Oct. 31 for sentencing. Following his conviction, Judge Derrick Grubb revoked the defendant’s bond, the records indicate.

CountCharge (guilty pleas in bold)Severity
11st Degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual Contact with Person under Age of 13Felony B
2Repeated Sexual Assault of Same Child (At Least 3 Violations of 1st or 2nd Degree Sexual Assault)Felony C
3Child Enticement-Expose Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate PartsFelony DFelony D
4Child Enticement-Expose Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate PartsFelony D
5Child Enticement-Sexual ContactFelony D
6Cause Child 13-18 to View Sex. ActivityFelony H
7Cause Child 13-18 to View Sex. ActivityFelony H
8Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a ChildFelony I
9Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a ChildFelony I
10Exposing Genitals/Pubic Area/Intimate Parts to a ChildFelony I

In December 2021, the state Justice Dept. announced the slew of charges against Huber after his arrest in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It stated the crimes allegedly occurred over a seven-year stretch from 2010 to 2016.

In their statement, prosecutors noted he served as a deputy sheriff in Rock Co. from August 2016 through July 2021. The Justice Dept. added he stepped down that summer to avoid an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

