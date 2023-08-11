Madison bagpiper playing again after double lung transplant

A Madison bagpiper is back to playing despite a lung condition due to a double lung transplant at UW Health.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man can pick up his bagpipes again thanks to a new set of lungs.

Four years ago, Dave Furumoto learned he suffered from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Upon learning the news, the former UW professor fretted about whether he would ever play the traditional Scottish instrument ever again.

Dependent on oxygen tanks to survive, Furumoto made the decision in 2021, around the time of his retirement, to go ahead with a double lung transplant at UW Health. Now, with the surgery a couple of years in the rearview mirror, he is looking forward to renewing his passion for the bagpipes and enjoying traveling again.

“Right now, I’m really only playing my small pipes, but I am getting the highland pipes - the big pipes - back in shape again,” Furumoto said. “So, hopefully, given maybe another year or so, I may try to enter some solo contests.”

Dave Furumoto had a double lung transplant at UW Health which restored his ability to play the bagpipe(WMTV)

Furumoto’s future will also take him to the stage. Next month, he will direct a performance piece when it debuts in San Francisco. In the meantime, he plans to continue playwriting and would like to return to acting.

In a statement to UW Health, Furumoto added a special appreciation to the family of the donor who helped give him his chance to play again.

“Every morning, I wake up and say thank you to my donor,” he said. “You need a good set of lungs to do kabuki, to interact and connect with your audience and I am grateful to the donor who gave me an opportunity to get back on stage.”

