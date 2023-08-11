NBC15′s On the Road heads to “the middle of everywhere” in Brodhead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week, Mark and Maria are on the road in Green County, WI just in time to celebrate a historic event in the area.

Covered Bridge Days is a celebration in Brodhead of their historic bridge. The event is happening this weekend, and will feature music, food trucks and vendors, plus a tractor pull and softball tournament.

Covered Bridge Days is August 11 to 13, and has many activities for everyone to enjoy. These include pontoon rides, tractor shows, an art festival, music and various vendors.

Dennis Senz, the Vice President of the Brodhead Chamber of Commerce, said Covered Bridge Days is the biggest fundraiser they have all year, and it’s been happening for several decades. Senz said it’s cool to see the entire community come together for an event.

“It’s great, especially for the small towns,” Senz said. “We bring people in from 50 miles of all directions, we like to say Brodhead’s in the middle of everywhere.”

Senz said the event has grown, with more bands and people coming every year.

“It’s a big deal,” Doug Pinnow, a former Brodhead mayor said about the event. He said it started small, but every year they add something new. And many people in the community volunteer to make the event a success.

Covered Bridge History

Covered Bridge Days is named after an 1866 Brodhead covered bridge. The bridge helped the area grow by connecting Brodhead to Milwaukee and Dubuque.

It lasted 65 years, until a semi-truck fell threw the bridge. Although it was destroyed, it is still a historical point for Brodhead, as there are not many covered bridges in Wisconsin. Jaine Winters, the president of the Brodhead Historical Society, said it is special to celebrate the bridge every year.

“It’s good to remember how things were done, and what innovations these people had to make in those early days to settle a new territory,” Winters said.

The city built a replica of the bridge over the sugar river trail that they dedicated in 1976.

New Glarus

New Glarus in the north part of Green County is nicknamed America’s Switzerland. This is because of the architecture, Swiss food and a Swiss museum. Bekah Stauffacher, the Executive Director of the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce, said it is a popular stop for tourists.

“We’ve got a thriving downtown, and we’ve got all sorts of shops that offer things you can’t get anywhere else,” Stauffacher said.

Another notable feature of New Glarus is the cow sculptures standing all over the town.

The brewery where Spotted Cow beers come from is also in New Glarus.

Kelch Aviation Museum

The Kelch Aviation Museum is in the Brodhead Airport and features vintage planes from the 20s and 30s.

The planes are from a collection by Al Kelch, and Curator Hannah Shickles hopes people can learn about a significant time in aviation history while being in the museum.

“They can see a wide variety of the golden age of aviation, it’s a very important time in aviation because a lot of technological advancements during that time, so as you go through you’ll see mono-planes and you’ll see bi-planes and then you’ll see home built airplanes,” Shickles said.

