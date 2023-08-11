Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail reopens after 2018 flooding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor Trail reopened Thursday after flooding in 2018 forced it to shut down for repairs.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn and other community members met at the trail Thursday afternoon to celebrate the reopening of the trail system, which offers shady trails and footbridges along the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

“While the magnitude of damage still breaks my heart from that day, I’m grateful that today we can come together to celebrate our success in this exceptional restoration,” Kuhn said. “I am humbled at the incredible community that worked together. This project guarantees that our neighbors, near and far, will be able to enjoy this special part of Middleton for generations.”

Members of the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District cross country team celebrated by taking the first run on the new path, and some community members followed by bike.

Parisi recalled the aftermath of the flooding in August of 2018.

“It was really nothing short of devastation of this trail area,” Parisi said.

Parisi described the set of a trails as a gem for Middleton, the entire community and the county.

