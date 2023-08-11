Portage man detailed how he brutally killed pet rabbits, prosecutors allege

Investigators determined that the rabbits had died by "inhumane, brutal, and sadistic means," the Portage Police Dept. said.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Portage man accused of killing four rabbits in “brutal and sadistic” ways told investigators voices in his head told him to do, according to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia Co. on Friday.

Donald Klawes faces four felony charges of mistreatment of animals, causing death, the complaint indicates. He appeared for the first time in a Columbia Co. courtroom, where the judge set a cash bond of $500 and scheduled a September 26 return date.

Klawes, 32, was arrested Wednesday, a day after the Portage Police Dept. received a tip that he adopted multiple rabbits from several rescue centers in southern Wisconsin and they all died shortly afterwards, the police dept. reported in an earlier statement.

When officers arrived at Klawes’ home on Wednesday, his roommate answered and showed them where the animals were buried, according to the complaint. Investigators spoke with the suspect later in the day, prosecutors continued. At that time, Knowles allegedly said several rabbits died either accidentally or because of a medical condition.

Later in the interview, his explanation for how the rabbits died changed, and he allegedly told them how he killed each one, prosecutors said. In his revised accounts, Klawes claimed voices told him to kill the animals and that he suffered from hallucinations from medication he takes for other medical conditions.

Following his arrest, the police department seized weapons reportedly belonging to Knowles that were found by his roommate.

In Friday’s court appearance, Judge Troy Cross added conditions to Knowles’ bond, stating that, should he be released he could not possess firearms and was barred from caring for any animals.

