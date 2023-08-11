Strong To Severe Storms Heading Into Tonight

Wind & Hail Main Threats

Beneficial Rainfall

Nice Looking Weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day remains in place as we await round two of storm activity on our Friday. The main time frame will be from sunset to midnight with gusty winds and hail being the main concern. Of course, an isolated tornado can never be ruled out during any severe weather event. There are still some questions on exactly how this will pan out and how strong storms will be as they move into our area later this evening. While we will see some rain out of this, storms will be moving pretty quickly so a soaking rainfall is not likely. Activity should be out of here by Saturday morning with a pretty nice weekend setting up.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy tonight with showers and storms developing. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Overnight lows into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny on Saturday and warm. Highs into the middle 80s. Mostly clear Saturday night with lows into the lower 60s. Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy Sunday. Rain chances now look to hold off until after sunset. Highs into the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms developing Sunday night with lows into the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Periods of storms likely Monday. We should get a break from active weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Another good chance of storms by Thursday. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s, which is pretty seasonable for this time of year. Overnight lows into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.