UW-Madison student from Hawaii sees ‘catastrophic’ hometown wildfires

Lahaina fires
Lahaina fires(Olivia Bozich)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin- Madison student returned to campus Friday after witnessing her hometown of Lahaina being burned to the ground.

Olivia Bozich returned to Madison Friday after her trip home to Hawaii turned apocalyptic. The rising senior said she’s thinking about her home state right now after seeing the wildfire’s destruction.

“It’s catastrophic. It’s devastating. There are cars that are just burnt to the ground, skeletons of apartment buildings that were just built are on the ground, your favorite restaurant gone, literally in ashes,” Bozich said.

Bozich said friends of hers were forced to jump from their homes into the ocean to avoid injury. Her family lives north of town and her home was not destroyed.

Officials are asking tourists and those who can evacuate to leave Lahaina, so she scheduled her flight back to Madison.

Authorities in Maui County say more than 50 people have died. A number of people, including Bozich’s friends, are still missing.

Bozich said food, toiletries and gas are the greatest needs right now. She started a GoFundMe account to help support recovery efforts.

