One taken to hospital after apartment fire in Whitewater

A fire alerted several agencies to 137 W Center St. in Whitewater Saturday.
A fire alerted several agencies to 137 W Center St. in Whitewater Saturday.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An apartment fire in Whitewater sent one person to the hospital.

The fire raged at 137 W Center St. Saturday. It began on the roof of the building and spread to the apartments in the second floor, Whitewater Fire Department explained.

WFD says the apartment building was unoccupied.

One person was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to WFD.

As of 4:00 p.m., the smoke is clearing and responders are beginning to leave the scene.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown, but maintenance was being done on the building at the time.

