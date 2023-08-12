Couple gets engaged at finish line of Madison Mini Marathon

Eric Memmel proposed to Becca Kaja at the finish line of the Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday....
Eric Memmel proposed to Becca Kaja at the finish line of the Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday. She said yes!(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of runners took to the streets of Madison Saturday morning for the 15th year of the Madison Mini Marathon, but two of those runners went home with more than just a medal around their neck.

Half marathon participants Eric Memmel and Becca Kaja started the race as boyfriend and girlfriend, but shortly after they crossed the finish line, Memmel asked Kaja to marry him.

Kaja said she was surprised, but had a feeling the proposal would happen sometime this summer.

“We’ve run this race before and I was wanting it to happen here so it was like the best surprise ever,” she said.

The couple lives in Mequon, Wisconsin and they say the Madison Mini is a special place to them.

“This was one of our first big dates that we had together, if you could call a half marathon a date,” Memmel said.

Memmel finished the 13.1 mile run before Kaja so he went back to find her on the course and ran to the finish line with her hand in hand.

“He’s a lot faster than me. Like a whole hour faster than me,” she said.

The happy couple has been together for a little over a year and they said wedding planning is already underway.

They added the celebrations will continue all weekend long with Kaja’s 30th birthday on Sunday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
Good Samaritan digs up long-lost Platteville class ring, tracks down late owner’s family
Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

Latest News

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
Sheriff’s office warns Rock County residents about scam calls
Plenty of sun for many
Gorgeous Weekend Ahead
Morning commuters will have to find an alternative route to work starting Monday.
Schroeder Road to close next week
SCHROEDER ROAD
Schroeder Road to close next week