Goodman Center seeking donations for school supply drive

With the school year right around the corner, the Goodman Center in Madison is holding a school supply drive this weekend.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The center hopes to provide 500 kids in the area with backpacks filled with supplies. Last year, the Goodman Center was able to supply 400 kids.

The center hopes to provide 500 kids in the area with backpacks filled with supplies. Last year, the Goodman Center was able to supply 400 kids.

Amie Hoag, the director of communications for the Goodman Center, said it’s been amazing to see the community step up to support the kids.

It’s really lovely to see folks coming out and supporting the community and making sure that in this time of joy and excitement that families aren’t feeling the stress of having to spend money on supplies,” Hoag said.

Hoag said they’re about halfway towards their goal of having enough supplies.

People can stop by to donate Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

If you aren’t able to donate this weekend, you can still drop off supplies throughout next week. For more information, click here.

