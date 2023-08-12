Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

But wet start to the week
Severe storms expected to develop this evening
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Warm and sunny on Saturday
  • Increasing clouds for Sunday
  • Full day of showers on Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After our stormy Friday evening, we’re waking up to a much calmer Saturday morning.  There were a few lingering showers near the Illinois border before sunrise, but for the majority of us, sunrise brought with it clear skies.  Where there were some heavier showers last night, we also had a bit of fog forming this morning which will be burning off mid-morning.

For the rest of Saturday, we’re expecting plenty of sunshine and temperatures making their way up into the mid-80s.  Winds will also pick up from the WNW this afternoon.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will begin with sun and clouds, but we’ll see those clouds continue to move in through the day.  By the evening, showers will make their entrance with the approach of the next system.  Highs will be in the lower 80s.  Overnight Sunday and into the day on Monday it will be predominately clouds and showers.  We’re not going to see much of a break from the precipitation as we start the new work week.  Winds will also pick up as the system moves through.  Highs are only near 70.

Looking Ahead...

Then on Tuesday, we will have cleared out and we’re expecting plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

