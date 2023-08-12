Massachusetts man pleads guilty to bomb threat aimed at then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the...
FILE - Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Jan. 9, 2023.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to sending a threat two years ago to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs when she was the secretary of state, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

James Clark, 38, entered a guilty plea to one count of sending a communication containing a bomb threat to an election official, according to a news release.

The FBI arrested Clark last year over online threats he made in February 2021.

According to prosecutors, Clark, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, sent a message through an online form maintained by the Secretary of State’s election department. He warned Hobbs she had to “resign by Tuesday Feb. 16 by 9 a.m. or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.”

He also was accused of doing Internet searches of Hobbs’ name with phrases like “how to kill” and “address.”

Clark’s threat was one of countless threats made against Hobbs for her role in certifying the 2020 presidential election, which then-Republican President Donald Trump contended without evidence was stolen. Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner in Arizona.

Clark will be sentenced on Oct. 26. He faces up to five years in prison.

The Justice Department says this case is an example of sweeping efforts by an election threats task force. An Indiana man appeared in federal court on Friday for an indictment in connection with a telephone threat made to a municipal clerk in Michigan following the 2020 presidential election.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Americans who run the voting system should not fear doing their jobs.

“As this case demonstrates, the Justice Department is investigating and prosecuting violations of federal law against election officials and election workers,” Garland said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
Rae Tompson will be a new counselor at Brodhead High School this year.
New Brodhead High School counselor faces backlash on Facebook post over gender identity
Elizabeth Ellis grabs a sprinkler head that she later finds out has treasure in it
Visitors from Texas find hidden treasure in Dodge Co. park

Latest News

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Maui reports 12 additional wildfire fatalities, bringing death toll to 67
FILE - A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante...
Court dismisses challenge to Biden’s restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump
A Minnesota family gifted its late daughter's wheelchair to a boy with cerebral palsy after...
Family gifts late daughter’s wheelchair to boy after thieves stole his
A Madison man can pick up his bagpipes again thanks to a new set of lungs.
Madison bagpiper playing again after double lung transplant