Rain to close out the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful day to start the weekend, with sunshine and warm temperatures following our Friday night storms. For Madison, that was our first rain of the month so far and we only picked up about a quarter of an inch. We have another rain system that looks a bit more promising that will begin to move in as early as tomorrow evening.

Dry conditions continue tonight with clear skies, and low temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will quickly move in during the morning hours of Sunday, but if you’re up early enough you’ll get to see some sunshine. Skies will stay mainly overcast through the rest of Sunday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

Rain chances will begin to rise through the afternoon, but it’s likely that most of the showers will hold off until the evening. Rain will continue to become more widespread overnight, with some periods of heavy rain possible.

Most of Monday is looking soggy, with steady rain through the morning, and off-and-on showers through the rest of the day. Rain totals will fall between a half-inch and two inches, the higher end looking most likely north of Dane County.

Temperatures on Monday will be almost fall-feeling: highs only in the lower 70s and upper 60s! We’ll return to summer by Tuesday, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. We’ll watch for another chance for rain from Wednesday night to Thursday. It also looks like temps could be on the rise through the weekend and into the start of the following week.

