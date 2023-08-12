Schroeder Road to close next week

Morning commuters will have to find an alternative route to work starting Monday.
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Morning commuters will have to find an alternative route to work starting Monday.

Schroeder Road will be closed starting August 14. NBC15 reached out to the City of Madison to see how long people will have to change their routines but did not receive further details.

Along the road are orange cones, and a flashing sign stating its closure. It also tells people to use an alternative route and that the road is open for local businesses.

Across the street Vitense Golfland says they were not notified of the project. The owner says luckily the closure is during a slower part of his week--a Monday.

“We’ve had this experience before maybe 15 years ago when they expanded the lanes--going east from Schroeder Road to Whitney Way where it was closed,” Owner Joel Weitz said.

He says they have another entrance to their parking lot on Whitney Way.

