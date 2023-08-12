Sheriff’s office warns Rock County residents about scam calls

Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866) 9-NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.(MGN)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people from Rock County say they have received scam calls from someone claiming to be a sergeant, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

In the past few days, Rock County Communications has heard from these four citizens who say that the caller claimed to be Sergeant Rossmiller with the sheriff’s office.

Those who have received the calls report that the caller sounded male, with a southern accent. He left voicemails to each of them, saying they needed to return the call regarding an urgent legal matter. One person who answered the phone was told they had missed a legal court proceeding.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that they would never take money for a bond over the phone or accept gift cards as currency.

This has happened in the past, with other suspects using the names of other Rock County Sheriff’s Office employees.

If anyone receives a call like this, the sheriff’s office would like to know. People can contact Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244 to report suspicious calls.

