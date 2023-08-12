Travel agents advise tourists not to go to Maui

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hawaiian leaders are asking tourists to stay away from Maui right now.

Middleton travel consultant Torey Corcoran says she has many clients hoping to go to Maui right now, but she is recommending other options.

“People who are booked right now they have the option of going to another island, otherwise they can redo their plans and maybe get a voucher back or depending on what kind of insurance they can rebook the whole thing,” Corcoran said. “The other islands are still operating, the main ones. They can still go to Maui in the future.”

Corcoran said that Maui is the biggest tourist destination for Hawaii, but the other islands are better options right now. Most restaurants are shut down without plans to reopen anytime soon.

Another travel consultant from Middleton, Mike Zimmer, says that he has clients who are stranded in Hawaii, and that bringing them back has been difficult.

“Airlines have cancelled flights, both going in and departing Maui, so that’s been the challenge,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve looked at trying to move them to another island and have them come back from other airports and that hasn’t been successful either just because of the volume.”

Zimmerman added that they have slowly had success in bringing people back.

Corcoran said it’s hard to know when Maui will be back to normal for travel. The fire destroyed much of Lahaina, but other parts of Maui are unharmed and will eventually welcome visitors again.

