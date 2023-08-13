7th annual U.S. Kubb Open held in Beloit

The U.S. Kubb Open was held in Beloit again this year with 48 teams.
The U.S. Kubb Open was held in Beloit again this year with 48 teams.(WMTV-TV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A rather rare sporting event was held in Beloit Saturday -- the 7th annual U.S. Kubb Open.

Kubb is a Scandinavian sport that originated in Sweden, tournament director Dan Ivanuck explained. Players get six batons, which they throw at ten “kubbs,” tiny wooden posts. The goal is simple -- knock the front kubbs down, then the back line, then the “king.” Ivanuck says the king works like an eight-ball in pool: knock it down too early, and you lose.

Ivanuck has been running the U.S Kubb Open in Beloit for 3 years. He says the former tournament director got him and his son into the sport 7 years ago.

He says he had never played before then, and even though he and his son lost, they had become part of the community.

“The previous tournament director got my son and I to play,” Ivanuck remembered. “First game we played we got walloped by a couple of guys, but they sat there and showed [my son] how to do all of the techniques and stuff for 25 minutes after our game, so they didn’t have to do that, but that helps build a relationship with those guys.”

Ivanuck says the tournament still works the same way. Anyone can play, no matter what their skill level, and join the community, which ranges from newbies to the person who wrote the rulebook.

“The one thing I really say is it’s a community, and people come from all over. It’s like having a family reunion every time you come,” Ivanuck said.

The tournament featured 48 teams from seven states, Ivanuck explained.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
Good Samaritan digs up long-lost Platteville class ring, tracks down late owner’s family
Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

Latest News

Damage to the roof can be scene as firefighters respond.
One taken to hospital after apartment fire in Whitewater
David Cuff celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday
WWII veteran has celebration for 100th birthday
Eric Memmel proposed to Becca Kaja at the finish line of the Madison Mini Marathon on Saturday....
Couple gets engaged at finish line of Madison Mini Marathon
Consumers can report summer travel scams to the Attorney General’s office by calling 1(866)...
Sheriff’s office warns Rock County residents about scam calls