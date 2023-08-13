Fickell says fullback versatility key in modern college football

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the...
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Versatility” is one of those words that gets thrown around a lot in sports, as position-less athletes become more common. Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell says versatility is key trait of modern football, but especially for his fullbacks.

Classic fullbacks are a dying breed, as offenses become more pass-dominant. Even a historic running program, like Wisconsin, no longer has any fullbacks listed on the roster. Iowa and Nebraska are the only Big Ten schools with fullbacks listed this year.

Additionally, the Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes only have a combined eight fullbacks listed on their 2023 rosters.

However, Fickell said while those guys might not be listed on the Badgers’ roster as true fullbacks, he the position still has a place in the game, just labelled differently.

Florida names Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz its starting QB for opener at Utah

“I still think there is a place [for fullbacks on the team,]” Fickell said. “I mean, I guess you label people as ‘fullbacks.’ I think the only evolution of the game is that guy is labelled a little different now. He’s more of a specialist. He’s either an H-back, he’s a tight end-hybrid. It’s just the ability to do more than one thing is so key. I think, you know, they’ll be surprised to see guys line up in similar type of positions and do similar types of things, but don’t get labelled as just as one thing.”

The Badgers are 21 days away from kickoff at Camp Randall against Buffalo on September 2 at 2:30.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
FBI gives lie-detector tests to family of missing Wisconsin boy James Yoblonski
Good Samaritan digs up long-lost Platteville class ring, tracks down late owner’s family
Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

Latest News

FILE - Florida quarterback Graham Mertz looks for a receiver during the second half of the NCAA...
No surprise: Florida names Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz its starting QB for opener at Utah
Badgers football camp wraps up from Platteville.
Badgers wrap camp from UW-Platteville
Southern Methodist quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes during the second half of an NCAA...
Mordecai’s experience leads to calm demeanor
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field...
Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink