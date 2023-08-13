Heavy Showers On The Way

Wet Monday Commute

Much-needed rain on the way

Milder temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful day on Saturday, we’re now seeing the clouds and light showers coming into our area with the next approaching storm. Showers began here in Madison, just after noon and stuck around till late afternoon. We’re now going to see those showers head east and have a break before the heavier and more widespread showers move in early Monday morning.

A Flood Watch goes into effect Monday morning through Monday night for portions of east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin.

What’s Coming Up...

Anytime after 3 am, we’re expecting to see showers and thunderstorms move into our western counties first. By midmorning the heaviest line of showers and storms is expected to pass through Madison and by early evening, most of the precipitation will have exited to the east. For your Monday morning commute expect wet roads and slower traffic. Rain totals are looking to be at least 1/2″ for everyone, then localized areas could see 1-2″. This could be a boost in helping our ongoing drought. Temperatures on Monday will stay cool with highs only getting up to the mid-60s.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll see some dramatic improvements for Tuesday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures in the mid-70s. A similar day is in store for Wednesday with temperatures rising to the lower 80s. And then we’ll keep our eyes on Thursday for the potential of some wet weather.

