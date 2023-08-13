Heavy Showers On The Way

Flood potential through the day on Monday
Showers in store for most of the day
Showers in store for most of the day(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Wet Monday Commute
  • Much-needed rain on the way
  • Milder temperatures
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a beautiful day on Saturday, we’re now seeing the clouds and light showers coming into our area with the next approaching storm.  Showers began here in Madison, just after noon and stuck around till late afternoon.  We’re now going to see those showers head east and have a break before the heavier and more widespread showers move in early Monday morning.

A Flood Watch goes into effect Monday morning through Monday night for portions of east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Anytime after 3 am, we’re expecting to see showers and thunderstorms move into our western counties first. By midmorning the heaviest line of showers and storms is expected to pass through Madison and by early evening, most of the precipitation will have exited to the east. For your Monday morning commute expect wet roads and slower traffic. Rain totals are looking to be at least 1/2″ for everyone, then localized areas could see 1-2″.  This could be a boost in helping our ongoing drought. Temperatures on Monday will stay cool with highs only getting up to the mid-60s.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll see some dramatic improvements for Tuesday with plenty of sun and mild temperatures in the mid-70s.  A similar day is in store for Wednesday with temperatures rising to the lower 80s. And then we’ll keep our eyes on Thursday for the potential of some wet weather.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Good Samaritan digs up long-lost Platteville class ring, tracks down late owner’s family
Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

Latest News

Cool & rain start to the workweek
Wet weather moves back in tonight
Rain becomes widespread after midnight tonight.
Wet weather moves back in tonight
Local rain totals will range from a half inch to two inches by the end of Monday.
Rain to close out the weekend
Plenty of sun for many
Gorgeous Weekend Ahead